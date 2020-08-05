DGAP-News: Medios AG: Dynamic sales growth in the first half of 2020, special effects burden earnings
2020. augusztus 05., szerda, 11:46
Press Release
Medios AG: Dynamic sales growth in the first half of 2020, special effects burden earnings
Berlin, 5 August 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has continued its dynamic sales growth in the first half of 2020 according to preliminary calculations. Group sales from January to June increased by 28.2% to €292.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€228.5 million). In addition, the Medios partner network was significantly expanded. The number of specialized partner pharmacies increased from around 200 to well over 300 in the period from the end of December 2019 to the end of June 2020. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €6.5 million in the first half of 2020 (previous year €7.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €4.9 million (previous year €6.8 million). The disproportionate earnings development in relation to sales resulted in particular from investments in future growth, which are expected to continue to have an impact on earnings in the second half of the year.
In addition, Corona-related special effects led to further burdens on earnings: The stockpiling that began in the first quarter as a consequence of the quota system applied for specific pharmaceuticals took place at higher purchase prices and thus led to lower margins than planned. This effect unexpectedly continued throughout the second quarter, and Medios now expects this extraordinary development to continue also in the second half of the year.
Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "We are proud to have come through the crisis so well. In the first half of 2020, we continued to grow strongly despite Corona and closed each month with a profit. We are particularly pleased that all our employees are still working full-time and that we can do without short-time work."
The capital measure successfully implemented in the first half of the year and the positive operating cash flow provide a solid basis for the Company"s further growth.
Due to the higher prices on the procurement side expected in the second half of 2020, the forecast has to be adjusted. Accordingly, Medios expects group sales for the 2020 financial year - including the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in March 2020 - to amount to around €610 to €630 million (previously around €610 to €670 million). In addition, Medios now expects adjusted EBITDA* of around €14 to €15 million (previously around €19.5 to €22.5 million) and adjusted EBT* of around €11.5 to €12.5 million (previously around €17.5 to €20.5 million).
Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "Our dynamic growth is intact. The Specialty Pharma market will continue to consolidate. Our excellent liquidity, exceptionally low debt and the positive operating cash flow achieved in the first half of 2020 give us sufficient opportunities to benefit from these changes. I am therefore optimistic that we will be able to continue on our growth path and reach the one billion euro sales mark by 2023 at the latest."
In the first half of 2020, the Pharmaceutical Supply business segment recorded sales growth of 28,3% to €262.1 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€204.3 million). Sales in the Patient-specific Therapies business segment climbed by 26.7% to €30.6 million (previous year €24.2 million). The internal Services business segment generated sales of €0.2 million (previous year €0.1 million).
Growth investments in the first half of 2020 totaled around €3.4 million. This includes in particular one-off special effects for M&A activities, such as the already completed takeover of Kölsche Blister GmbH, as well as expenses for the preparation of the IT infrastructure for the introduction of the e-prescription, which is to be largely mandatory from 2022. In addition, Medios is investing in expanding the indications to include the trade in hemophilia preparations. Due to a new regulation, these drugs may only be dispensed to patients via pharmacies as of 1 September 2020.
The final half-year figures of Medios AG will be published in the Medios Group Interim Financial Report 2020 on 25 August 2020.
* EBITDA and EBT are adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and amortization of the customer base.
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1110463
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1110463 05.08.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]