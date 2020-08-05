DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: CECONOMY AG confirms to evaluate the introduction of a group-wide standardized organizational structure
2020. augusztus 05., szerda, 12:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") confirms to evaluate the introduction of a group-wide standardized organizational structure ("Operating Model"), in order to lay important structural foundations for its ongoing strategic transformation and at the same time take into account the progressing centralization of the company. In particular, the focus is on a possible harmonization of structures and the introduction of standardized, efficient processes and procedures for the administrative functions in the country organizations of MediaMarktSaturn. In addition, consideration is being given to standardising the management structures in the stores throughout Europe in order to enable employees to focus as much as possible on the customer experience by reducing administrative tasks.
In view of declining customer frequencies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is also considering the closure of loss-making stores across Europe to a limited extent.
According to the current planning status, the implementation of the potential measures could lead to
In the event of a possible implementation of the new operating model, a total of up to 3,500 FTEs could be reduced, primarily in foreign European countries.
A decision on the implementation or the scope of the measures has not yet been taken. The respective bodies are scheduled to decide on this matter on 12 August 2020. The exact amount of the above-mentioned figures is therefore still open at this time.
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7225
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1110485
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1110485 05-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]