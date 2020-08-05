DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://www.vwfs.com/hjfb20


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://www.vwfs.com/hyfr20













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Deutschland
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
