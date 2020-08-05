DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: https://www.vwfs.com/hjfb20


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: https://www.vwfs.com/hyfr20













Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
