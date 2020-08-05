DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. augusztus 05., szerda, 13:43







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








05.08.2020 / 13:43



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Volkswagen Leasing GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://www.vwfs.com/hjfbleasing20


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://www.vwfs.com/hyfrleasing20













05.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Deutschland
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1110555  05.08.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1110555&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum