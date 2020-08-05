DGAP-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. augusztus 05., szerda, 15:01







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Porsche Automobil Holding SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








05.08.2020 / 15:01



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Porsche Automobil Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2020

Ort: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2020

Ort: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications













05.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.porsche-se.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1110273  05.08.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1110273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum