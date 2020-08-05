DGAP-AFR: Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Masterflex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: http://www.masterflexgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-der-masterflex-se/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: http://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/













Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE

Willy-Brandt-Allee 300

45891 Gelsenkirchen

Germany
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com





 
