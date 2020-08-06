DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results





Business figures / Six month report

Business figures for the first half year of 2020



Basler closes first half year of 2020 on a high level and gives a prognosis for the total year

- Incoming orders: Euro 92.3 million (previous year: Euro 84.2 million, +10 %)

- Sales: Euro 88.9 million (previous year: Euro 81.7 million, +9 %)

- EBITDA: Euro 19.8 million (previous year: Euro 13.7 million, +45 %)

- Earnings before taxes: Euro 12.8 million (previous year: Euro 7.2 million, +78 %)

- Pre-tax profit margin: 14 % (previous year: 9 %)

- Net profit for the period: Euro 9.6 million (previous year: Euro 4.8 million, +100 %)

- Free cash flow: Euro 1.8 million (previous year: Euro -16,5 million)

Ahrensburg, August 6, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of machine vision components and industrial cameras, is today presenting final figures for the first six months of 2020.

Despite the Corona pandemic, Basler had a very good start into the year and has therefore built a sound base for the whole year. Compared to the first half of the previous year, the group significantly increased incoming orders, sales and profit. Thus, Basler has developed better than the industry sector. In a difficult Coronavirus market environment, the Basler group did benefit from its broad geographical presence, a diversified target customer structure and the maintenance of the operational processes.

Compared to the reference period in 2019, sales increased by 9% to Euro 88.9 million (previous year: Euro 81.7 million). Incoming orders increased by 10 % to Euro 92.3 million (previous year: Euro 84.2 million). Sales and especially order intake are thus at a very high level.

In contrast, the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, German Engineering Federation) reports a decrease in sales of 5 % for German manufacturers of image processing components for the first six months of 2020. Order intake of the industry sector did shrink in the same period by 8 %.

Earnings before taxes developed very positively by Euro 5.6 million to Euro 12.8 million (previous year: Euro 7.2 million, +78 %). With Euro 9.6 million, the after-tax result doubled (previous year: Euro 4.8 million, +100 %).

Free-cash flow as a sum from cash flow of operating activities and cash flow from investment amounted to Euro 1.8 million (previous year: Euro -16.5 million).

However, these very good results have to be put into perspective with the current global economic outlook due to the Corona pandemic and declining order intake at the end of the second quarter. The management assumes that the capital goods market and the associated computer vision market will continue to be negatively affected in the coming quarters. The effects will vary considerably depending on the vertical market. Furthermore, Basler expects seasonally lower demand for machine vision components in the semiconductor and electronics areas. Consequently, it is forecasted that the strong sales figures of the first six months will weaken in the second half of the year.

Against this background, the Basler management expects consolidated sales in the range of Euro 155 - 165 million with a pre-tax profit margin of 8 - 10 % for the fiscal year 2020. The management choses a relatively wide corridor in order to adequately reflect the high uncertainties in the markets.

Even if the current macro-economic conditions seem to justify low expectations, the management takes a generally positive view into the future because important growth factors like automation, image processing in new applications away from traditional factories as well as networking of intelligent machines and products (Industry 4.0, IOT) remain intact.

The full half year report 2020 can be seen on the company"s website (www.baslerweb.com).



Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

