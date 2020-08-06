DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english

2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 09:53















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








06.08.2020 / 09:52




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



61759  06.08.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum