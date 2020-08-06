DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 10:07







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SLM Solutions Group AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








06.08.2020 / 10:07



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die SLM Solutions Group AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.slm-solutions.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/













06.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1110495  06.08.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1110495&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum