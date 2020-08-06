





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















06.08.2020 / 09:59







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html

























06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



