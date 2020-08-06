DGAP-AFR: LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 09:59
LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LOTTO24 AG
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lotto24-ag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1111659 06.08.2020
