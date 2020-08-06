DGAP-AFR: LOTTO24 AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: LOTTO24 AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






LOTTO24 AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








06.08.2020 / 09:59



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die LOTTO24 AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LOTTO24 AG

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1111659  06.08.2020 



