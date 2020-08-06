DGAP-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT publishes preliminary Group figures for 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further growth expected for 2020
2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 10:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Munich, 6 August 2020
UMT publishes preliminary Group figures for 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further growth expected for 2020
According to preliminary calculations, the UMT Group"s total operating performance rose by 9 percent to TEUR 13,592 in the past fiscal year (previous year: TEUR 12,431). This is mainly based on revenues of TEUR 12,718 (previous year: TEUR 9,520). Gross profit at Group level improved by 17 percent to TEUR 9,096 in the reporting year (previous year: TEUR 7,788).
While consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of TEUR 4,461 almost doubled compared to the previous year (TEUR 2,713), consolidated operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also increased significantly to TEUR 1,088 compared to TEUR 250 in the previous year.
Group earnings before taxes (EBT) increased to TEUR 1,074 (previous year: TEUR 117). The UMT Group closed the 2019 financial year with a consolidated net income of TEUR 1,074 after TEUR 117 in the previous year.
In the course of its strategic reorientation, the UMT Group is assuming continued strong growth for fiscal year 2020, with a significant increase in revenues and earnings in the three-digit percentage range. As part of the further development of its business model, the company expects to generate income from the technology consulting segment in particular. In addition, the UMT management is forecasting strong medium- and long-term growth in commission income from Assets under Management (AuM), both for its own account and on behalf of customers.
The Group figures announced in this release are preliminary.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UMT United Mobility Technology AG
|Brienner Straße 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 680
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 555
|E-mail:
|info@umt.ag
|Internet:
|www.umt.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN702
|WKN:
|A2YN70
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1111631
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1111631 06-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
