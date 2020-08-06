DGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG receives major order relating to the inspection of energy storage products
2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 14:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Viscom AG receives major order relating to the inspection of energy storage products
Hanover, 6 August 2020 -Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) has received a major order to supply x-ray inspection systems to a customer in the battery production sector. This is the successful outcome of Viscom"s strategy of unlocking special revenue potential in the inspection of energy storage products - i.e. in battery inspection. The order has a total volume of around € 4 million and will largely affect revenue in the 2021 financial year.
It has been agreed with the customer not to disclose further details about the order.
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Anna Borkowski
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-861
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 861
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1111833
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1111833 06-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
