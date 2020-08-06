DGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG receives major order relating to the inspection of energy storage products

Viscom AG receives major order relating to the inspection of energy storage products


06-Aug-2020


Hanover, 6 August 2020 -Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) has received a major order to supply x-ray inspection systems to a customer in the battery production sector. This is the successful outcome of Viscom"s strategy of unlocking special revenue potential in the inspection of energy storage products - i.e. in battery inspection. The order has a total volume of around € 4 million and will largely affect revenue in the 2021 financial year.



It has been agreed with the customer not to disclose further details about the order.






