Viscom AG receives major order relating to the inspection of energy storage products



Hanover, 6 August 2020 -Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) has received a major order to supply x-ray inspection systems to a customer in the battery production sector. This is the successful outcome of Viscom"s strategy of unlocking special revenue potential in the inspection of energy storage products - i.e. in battery inspection. The order has a total volume of around € 4 million and will largely affect revenue in the 2021 financial year.



It has been agreed with the customer not to disclose further details about the order.









Contact:



Viscom AG



Investor Relations



Anna Borkowski



Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15



30455 Hannover



Tel.: +49-511-94996-861



Fax: +49-511-94996-555



investor.relations@viscom.de

