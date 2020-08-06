DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtual Ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG approves scrip dividend
2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 15:50
Virtual Ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG approves scrip dividend
- 86.77% of the share capital represented
- All agenda items approved by a large majority
- Scrip dividend resolved for financial year 2019
- Jens Rönnberg elected to the Supervisory Board
Baden-Baden, August 6, 2020: The 20th ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG, which was held as a virtual event for the first time, ended today with a large majority approving all agenda items. In addition to discharging the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board, Jens Rönnberg was elected to the Supervisory Board as the successor of Heinz Panter. With the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the scrip dividend, shareholders can choose to exercise their dividend entitlement either exclusively in cash or as a combination of cash and GRENKE shares, referred to as a scrip dividend. Shareholders had previously approved proposals for scrip dividends in 2014 and 2016.
KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor for the current financial year.
Shareholders also approved the authorisation for the Company to purchase its own shares, to utilise these shares, to exclude subscription and tender rights and to cancel the shares it has purchased. In addition, shareholders approved the amendment to the Articles of Association that allows absentee voting.
In her speech, Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors, highlighted the successes of the past financial year and provided insight into the current 2020 financial year. She also provided an outlook for the business development for the second half of 2020, expressing her confidence: "We are continuing to acquire good quality new business and intend to offer our customers and partners even better financing solutions going forward. We are investing and constantly expanding our object portfolio to do this and are well-positioned backed by a strong team".
At the time of voting, 86.77% of the share capital was represented, which was above last year (2019: 78.16%). In the previous year, around 400 shareholders had participated in the in-person meeting compared to 393 viewers who followed this year"s virtual Annual General Meeting live.
For further information, please contact
GRENKE AG
About GRENKE
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1112317
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1112317 06.08.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]