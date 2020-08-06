DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die CANCOM SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.cancom.com/reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 München

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
