DGAP-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 18:20







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








06.08.2020 / 18:20



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: https://procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/













06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Rohmerplatz 33-37

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1112401  06.08.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1112401&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum