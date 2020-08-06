DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

2020. augusztus 06., csütörtök, 18:44















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








06.08.2020 / 18:44




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]













































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Stock Options

Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 187,015 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$110.58 per share and the withholding of 131,080 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$246.46 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings. The remaining 55,935 shares acquired were held net of the share withholdings.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
     
    Exercise
    US$110.58 187,015 stock options
     
    Disposal
    US$246.46 131,080 Ordinary Shares
       
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 3 AUGUST 2020
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 131,080 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$246.46 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings. The remaining 55,935 shares acquired were held net of the share withholdings.













06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



61765  06.08.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum