





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sto SE & Co. KGaA





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















07.08.2020 / 11:39







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020



Address:

Sto SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 28, 2020Address: https://www.sto.de/de/unternehmen/investor_relations/investor_relations_1/investor_relations_geschaeftsbericht.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 28, 2020Address: https://www.sto.de/de/unternehmen/investor_relations/investor_relations_1/investor_relations_geschaeftsbericht.html

























07.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



