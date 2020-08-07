DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg takes next significant step towards financial stabilization and tranformation
2020. augusztus 07., péntek, 14:55
Heidelberg takes next significant step towards financial stabilization and tranformation
After the transfer of € 380 million in funds to the company from Heidelberg Pension-Trust e.V. in March this year for the purpose of refinancing and transformation, and the sale of the Gallus Group at the end of July 2020, Heidelberg will make the announced early repayment of the high-yield bond without delay.
"We are keeping our word and are working full speed ahead to consistently implement the measures announced in the program we presented in March to increase profitability, competitiveness and to secure our future. The early repayment of the high-yield bond is a further milestone in improving our financing structure. We are permanently freeing ourselves from high interest payments and are becoming more financially independent and flexible," says Marcus A. Wassenberg, CFO of Heidelberg. Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg explains: "An this gives us leeway for future investments and to shape the future of our company."
After the envisaged buyback of the high-yield bond, Heidelberg continues to have a stable financial framework, among other things due to a syndicated credit line which is agreed until 2023.
For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.
Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:
Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
Further information:
Investor Relations
Important note:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67121
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67129
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@heidelberg.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
|WKN:
|731400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1113213
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1113213 07.08.2020
