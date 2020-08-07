DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address: https://smtscharf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address: https://smtscharf.com/en/investor-relations-2/publications/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/













Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
