Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








07.08.2020




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Brecher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing director of the general partner of the issuer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Stock option: Stock options on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A288904, WKN: A28890) under the Stock Option Program 2019


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 150,000 stock options to purchase one share of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA each, as part of the participation in the 2019 Stock Option Program
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
