The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 5, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 31 jul 2020



Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

84.097,00

84.097,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Warrant

2,00

2,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Call Option

1.000,00

100.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

12.550.579,00

12.550.579,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,52%

0,00%

0,00%

5,44%

0,08%

Voting rights

5,52%

0,00%

0,00%

5,44%

0,08%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=96673

*******************************************************************************************

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 6, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 03 aug 2020



Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

84.097,00

84.097,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Warrant

2,00

2,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Call Option

1.000,00

100.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

11.038.215,00

11.038.215,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,86%

0,00%

0,00%

4,78%

0,08%

Voting rights

4,86%

0,00%

0,00%

4,78%

0,08%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=96785

*******************************************************************************************

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 6, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 04 aug 2020



Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

83.059,00

83.059,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Warrant

2.804,00

2.804,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Call Option

1.000,00

100.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

12.155.802,00

12.155.802,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,35%

0,00%

0,00%

5,27%

0,08%

Voting rights

5,35%

0,00%

0,00%

5,27%

0,08%



******************************************************************************************

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=96813

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 7, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 05 aug 2020



Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

83.059,00

83.059,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Warrant

8,00

8,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

In cash

Call Option

1.020,00

102.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

10.177.215,00

10.177.215,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited)

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,49%

0,00%

0,00%

4,41%

0,08%

Voting rights

4,49%

0,00%

0,00%

4,41%

0,08%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=96868