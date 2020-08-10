DGAP-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die STADA Arzneimittel AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.08.2020

Ort: https://www.stada.com/de/finanzberichte/h1-2020.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.08.2020

Ort: https://www.stada.com/financial-publications/h1-2020.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Deutschland
Internet: www.stada.de





 
