1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AMA Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ernst-Moritz
Last name(s): Lipp
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
67.90 EUR 101850.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
67.90 EUR 101850.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
