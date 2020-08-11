DGAP-AFR: zooplus AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

zooplus AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die zooplus AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.08.2020

Ort: https://investors.zooplus.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-publikationen/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.08.2020

Ort: https://investors.zooplus.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
