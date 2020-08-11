DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast





1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft specifies forecast 2020





11-Aug-2020 / 12:13 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1&1 Drillisch specifies forecast 2020



Maintal, 11 August 2020. 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) specifies its sales forecast for the full year against the background of the business development to date in 2020 and now expects a sales growth of approx. 4 % (previous year: EUR 3,674.9 million) and service revenues to increase by 2 to 3 % (previous year: EUR 2,943.0 million). The EBITDA is expected to remain unchanged at the previous year"s level (EUR 683.5 million). The sales and EBITDA forecasts are still subject to uncertainties as an assessment of the duration and further effects of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.

The release of the figures for the first half year of 2020 will take place, as announced, on 13 August 2020.

Maintal, 11 August 2020

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft



The Management Board

Contact



Oliver Keil



Head of Investor Relations



Email: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

Note:



Financial performance indicators such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin or free cash flow are used in addition to the disclosures required by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the annual and interim financial statements of 1&1 Drillisch AG and in ad hoc reports pursuant to Art. 17 MAR to ensure a clear and transparent presentation of 1&1 Drillisch"s business development. Information about the use, definition and calculation of these performance indicators is available on page 37 of the Annual Report 2019 of 1&1 Drillisch AG.

Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.