DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft specifies forecast 2020
2020. augusztus 11., kedd, 12:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
1&1 Drillisch specifies forecast 2020
The release of the figures for the first half year of 2020 will take place, as announced, on 13 August 2020.
Maintal, 11 August 2020
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.
