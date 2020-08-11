DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet updates its guidance for 2020
2020. augusztus 11., kedd, 12:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Montabaur, August 11, 2020. In view of the development of business so far in 2020, United Internet AG is updating its full-year sales guidance and now anticipates sales growth of approx. 4% (prior year: EUR 5,194.1 million). EBITDA is still expected to be on a par with the previous year (EUR 1,265.7 million). Guidance continues to be subject to uncertainty, as an assessment of the duration and further impact of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.
Figures for the first six months of 2020 will be published as announced on August 13, 2020.
Note
Contact partner
United Internet AG
Mathias Brandes
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1114907
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1114907 11-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
