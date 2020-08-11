DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet updates its guidance for 2020

Montabaur, August 11, 2020. In view of the development of business so far in 2020, United Internet AG is updating its full-year sales guidance and now anticipates sales growth of approx. 4% (prior year: EUR 5,194.1 million). EBITDA is still expected to be on a par with the previous year (EUR 1,265.7 million). Guidance continues to be subject to uncertainty, as an assessment of the duration and further impact of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.



Figures for the first six months of 2020 will be published as announced on August 13, 2020.


 



Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2019 of United Internet AG from page 49 onwards.




