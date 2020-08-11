DGAP-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.08.2020

Ort: https://www.khd.com/halbjahresfinanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.08.2020

Ort: https://www.khd.com/half-year-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.khd.com





 
