FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/













