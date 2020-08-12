DGAP-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 18, 2020

Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 18, 2020

Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte.html













Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

