SPORTTOTAL AG issues bearer bond


11-Aug-2020 / 16:46 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


- Bearer bond for EUR 2,000,000.00 issued



- Further investor committed to subscribe to a further bearer bond for EUR 3,000,000.00



Cologne, August 11, 2020. Today, SPORTTOTAL AG, has issued a bearer bond for EUR 2,000,000.00 with a term of five years and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. The bearer bond contains a conditional conversion right, which still requires the approval of the shareholders" meetng of SPORTTOTAL AG. The entire bearer bond was subscribed by one investor.



In addition, another investor has undertaken to fully subscribe to a future bearer bond for EUR 3,000,000.00, which is expected to be issued in October this year. This bearer bond also has a term of five years and contains a conditional conversion right, which still requires the approval of the shareholders" meeting of SPORTTOTAL AG. The interest rate is 7% p.a.



Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
