SPORTTOTAL AG issues bearer bond

- Bearer bond for EUR 2,000,000.00 issued

- Further investor committed to subscribe to a further bearer bond for EUR 3,000,000.00

Cologne, August 11, 2020. Today, SPORTTOTAL AG, has issued a bearer bond for EUR 2,000,000.00 with a term of five years and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. The bearer bond contains a conditional conversion right, which still requires the approval of the shareholders" meetng of SPORTTOTAL AG. The entire bearer bond was subscribed by one investor.

In addition, another investor has undertaken to fully subscribe to a future bearer bond for EUR 3,000,000.00, which is expected to be issued in October this year. This bearer bond also has a term of five years and contains a conditional conversion right, which still requires the approval of the shareholders" meeting of SPORTTOTAL AG. The interest rate is 7% p.a.

