On 10 August 2020, Linde plc filed a form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/ca65a56a-5d52-406e-aa53-844495e340b6 (short URL: https://t1p.de/6zqd ).



