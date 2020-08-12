DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG announces guidance for financial year 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SLM Solutions Group AG announces guidance for financial year 2020
Luebeck, August 12, 2020 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, set its guidance for the 2020 financial year.
As announced on 26 March 2020, the visibility, in particular as it relates to the timing of orders, had been drastically reduced at that time due to the dramatic global economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19. For this reason, the Management Board was unable to provide a full year guidance in March 2020.
After a phase of considerable slowdown during the second quarter, SLM Solutions recorded an uptake of customer activities towards the end of the first half of 2020. So far, this trend solidified in the third quarter, providing the Company better fundamentals to assess the order-intake and therefore financial performance for the remainder of the year. Overall, the Company experienced a quicker rebound of activity in its Asian and US markets compared to its European market, albeit at lower levels than before the crisis. For the second half of 2020, the Management Board expects customer activities to increase overall and, as a result, business to pick up further.
On this basis, the Company forecasts its revenue to increase by at least 20% for total year 2020 compared to the previous year (Group revenue 2019: EUR 49.0 million). Furthermore, SLM Solutions expects Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to improve to a level between EUR -13 million and EUR -18 million (Group EBITDA 2019: EUR -26.0 million).
This forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no significant deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic with extensive lockdown measures in the Company"s key sales markets during the remainder of 2020.
In the first half of 2020, SLM Solutions recorded an 90% year-on-year revenue increase to EUR 31.2 million (H1 2019: EUR 16.4 million) and an EBITDA improvement of EUR 12.9 million to EUR -6.0 million (H1 2019: EUR -18.9 million) providing further evidence of the ongoing turnaround of the Company.
< End of the ad-hoc announcement >
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1116495
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1116495 12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
