Delticom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








12.08.2020



Hiermit gibt die Delticom AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/H1_Bericht_Delticom_13082020.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/H1_Report_Delticom_13082020.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.delti.com





 
