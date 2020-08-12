DGAP-Adhoc: Dynastar AG: Heinz Rudolf Kubli elected new member of the Board of Directors
2020. augusztus 12., szerda, 16:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dynastar AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dynastar AG: Heinz Rudolf Kubli elected new member of the Board of Directors
Zurich, August 12, 2020: At today"s Annual General Meeting of Dynastar AG (ISIN: CH0396131929), the company"s shareholders elected Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli as the new member of the Board of Directors. The only previous member of the Board of Directors has resigned from office.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dynastar AG
|Gerechtigkeitsgasse 25
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 508 05 58
|E-mail:
|info@dynastar.ag
|Internet:
|www.dynastar.ag
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1116705
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1116705 12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
