Dynastar AG: Heinz Rudolf Kubli elected new member of the Board of Directors



Zurich, August 12, 2020: At today"s Annual General Meeting of Dynastar AG (ISIN: CH0396131929), the company"s shareholders elected Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli as the new member of the Board of Directors. The only previous member of the Board of Directors has resigned from office.



Contact:



Dynastar AG



Gerechtigkeitsgasse 25



8001 Zürich



Schweiz



E-Mail: info@dynastar.ag







