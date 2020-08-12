DGAP-Adhoc: Dynastar AG: Heinz Rudolf Kubli elected new member of the Board of Directors

Zurich, August 12, 2020: At today"s Annual General Meeting of Dynastar AG (ISIN: CH0396131929), the company"s shareholders elected Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli as the new member of the Board of Directors. The only previous member of the Board of Directors has resigned from office.



Language: English
Company: Dynastar AG

Gerechtigkeitsgasse 25

8001 Zürich

Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 508 05 58
E-mail: info@dynastar.ag
Internet: www.dynastar.ag
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1116705





 
