Europe"s largest annual life sciences partnering conference goes digital this October

Munich, Germany - August 13, 2020: The 26th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 26-29 in a fully digital format. It will include on-demand early access to the company pitches, program sessions, and sponsor and showcase company content up to five weeks prior to the live event for the best possible networking and meeting decisions once partnering begins.





Don"t miss the early bird deadline, Friday, August 14, to save EUR 200 off the registration fee.





EBD Group is committed to providing, digitally, the same valuable content and unparalleled partnering that the life sciences industry has come to expect at our largest annual conference of the year. There will be multiple opportunities for companies to present their innovations and assets to potential partners and investors through company presentations and one-to-one meetings.





Our gold standard partneringONE(R) platform will open September 14 for researching best-fit partners and requesting meetings, which will then be set at prescheduled times during the live conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. The BIO-Europe live event will run on an extended-day, 24-hour basis to allow participants to meet conveniently from any time zone. Partnering will also feature instant scheduling of all meetings mutually agreed to, so delegates can plan for their meetings much earlier in the process.





The event is expected to bring together over 4,000 executives from more than 2,000 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries. Without the need to travel, more delegates can participate worldwide. With program content in business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations, digital health, and more available on demand beforehand as well as live sessions during the conference, there is more opportunity to watch panels and pitches without interrupting scheduled one-to-one meetings.





For even more global partnering opportunities, register for a Virtual Passport, combining BIO-Europe attendance with registrations for ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum Digital, coming up in two weeks August 25-27, and BioPharm America Digital September 21-24, for a substantially reduced fee.





Register now for BIO-Europe before the August 14 early bird deadline or the three-event Virtual Passport before August 26.



Additional links and information:



Follow BIO-Europe 2020 on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEurope).



About EBD Group



EBD Group"s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media contact:



Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com

European media support:



MC Services AG: +49 89 210 228 0; andreas.jungfer@mc-services.eu