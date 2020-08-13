DGAP-News: Europe"s largest annual life sciences partnering conference goes digital this October
2020. augusztus 13., csütörtök, 06:00
Europe"s largest annual life sciences partnering conference goes digital this October
Munich, Germany - August 13, 2020: The 26th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 26-29 in a fully digital format. It will include on-demand early access to the company pitches, program sessions, and sponsor and showcase company content up to five weeks prior to the live event for the best possible networking and meeting decisions once partnering begins.
Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
