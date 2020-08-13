DGAP-News: Grammer AG: First half of 2020 significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
Grammer AG: First half of 2020 significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Group revenue declines by 30 percent to 735.8 million euros in the first six month
- EBIT impacted by one-time effects amounting to -24.2 million euros
- Operating EBIT of -45.7 million euros in the first half of the year
- Increase in existing syndicated loan successfully completed
- Specific full-year forecast for 2020 still not possible due to COVID-19-related uncertainties
Ursensollen, August 13, 2020 - Grammer AG sustained a significant decline in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2020. This is primarily due to production stops caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the related drastic decline in customer call-offs. Thus, Group revenue dropped by 30.0 percent in the first six months of the year to 735.8 million euros (01-06 2019: 1,051.5 million euros). The impact of the lower demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with the weakness that had already been emerging in sales markets in all regions since the second half of 2019.
Impact of COVID-19 and one-time effects leaving deep traces on earnings
APAC (Asia Pacific) was hit by the government-ordered shutdown of production plants in China especially in the first quarter. Revenue increased again in the second quarter of 2020 due to market recovery and the ramp-up of production together with the effects of a positive customer mix, rising by 8.4 percent over the same quarter in the previous year to 86.1 million euros (Q2 2019: 79.4 million euros). In the first half of 2020 as a whole, APAC revenue reached 139.7 million euros (down 7.9 percent). EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) sustained a substantial decline in revenue in the second quarter in particular as a result of the corona-induced plant lockdowns from mid-March, with revenue dropping by 48.8 percent in the second quarter. Revenue in the period from January through June 2020 reached 411.2 million euros in EMEA (down 30.9 percent). A similar trend emerged in the Americas (North, Central and South America) in the first half of the year, in which revenue fell to 184.9 million euros (down 39.3 percent). Revenue declined by 68.5 percent in this region in the second quarter.
The Commercial Vehicles Division sustained a decline of 22.8 percent in revenue to 256.6 million euros in the first half of 2020. The still relatively high demand in the first quarter of 2020 in both OEM and aftermarket business could only partially compensate for lower customer call-offs caused by global plant closures in the second quarter. Operating EBIT came to 14.5 million euros (01-06 2019: 32.3 million euros).
Still no full-year forecast for 2020
