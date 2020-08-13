



MagForce AG announces positive results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, August 13, 2020 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, held its Annual General Meeting today in a virtual setting. The Annual General Meeting approved all resolution items with an overwhelming majority.

The CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Ben J. Lipps, greeted attendees, via video. Thereafter, CFO, Christian von Volkmann, reported on the current operational developments and provided an overview of the 2019 fiscal year, as well as an outlook for the current year. Subsequently, he gave an update on the status of the strategic plan.

Further details of the Annual General Meeting 2020, including the Management Board presentation and voting results, are available on the MagForce website at https://www.magforce.com/en/home/for-press-investors/#general_meetings.

About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.



MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of glioblastoma. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.



