DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces positive results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
2020. augusztus 13., csütörtök, 15:00
MagForce AG announces positive results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, August 13, 2020 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, held its Annual General Meeting today in a virtual setting. The Annual General Meeting approved all resolution items with an overwhelming majority.
The CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Ben J. Lipps, greeted attendees, via video. Thereafter, CFO, Christian von Volkmann, reported on the current operational developments and provided an overview of the 2019 fiscal year, as well as an outlook for the current year. Subsequently, he gave an update on the status of the strategic plan.
Further details of the Annual General Meeting 2020, including the Management Board presentation and voting results, are available on the MagForce website at https://www.magforce.com/en/home/for-press-investors/#general_meetings.
About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.
NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of glioblastoma. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1117779
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1117779 13.08.2020
