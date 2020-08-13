DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

2020. augusztus 13., csütörtök, 16:06















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








13.08.2020 / 16:04




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Matthias
Nachname(n): Zachert

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
47,35 EUR 10417,00 EUR
47,50 EUR 95000,00 EUR
47,50 EUR 23750,00 EUR
47,50 EUR 23750,00 EUR
47,50 EUR 47025,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
47,4922 EUR 199942,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-13; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














13.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



61937  13.08.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum