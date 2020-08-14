



Wacker Neuson SE increases liquidity as a precautionary measure in uncertain economic environment

Promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 50 million successfully placed



Liquidity further strengthened to safeguard against unforeseeable effects of the Covid-19 pandemic



Munich, August 13, 2020 - In light of the general economic uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Wacker Neuson SE has further bolstered its liquidity reserves as a precautionary measure. To this end, the company has successfully placed a promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 50 million with institutional investors. Due to strong demand, particularly among German co-operative and savings banks, the placement was clearly oversubscribed.

"With this placement we are taking early and timely precautions to ensure we are well prepared for any unforeseeable impacts resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wacker Neuson Group has always prioritized financial stability and it is more important than ever in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis," explains Wilfried Trepels, CFO of Wacker Neuson SE. The additional funds enable the Group to effectively reclassify its short-term credit lines exclusively as long-term loans. The successful placement of the promissory note in today"s market conditions once again confirms the Group"s exceptional credit rating.

The promissory note was offered in a tranche of three years with a fixed interest rate. The allotment took place at the lower end of the marketing range. The transaction was arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). It is the fifth promissory note placed by the Group. The Wacker Neuson Group last issued a promissory note in the amount of EUR 150 million in May 2019.

About the Wacker Neuson Group:



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 150 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2019, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.9 billion, employing around 5,500 people worldwide. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.