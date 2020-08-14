DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG announces publication of its consolidated financial statements and deviation from the 2019 forecast
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Change in Forecast
SPORTTOTAL AG announces publication of its consolidated financial statements and deviation from the 2019 forecast
- Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 21 August 2020.
- Changed accounting valuation of Luxembourg-based SPORTTOTAL INTERNATIONAL SA
- Preliminary figures indicate negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at Group level of €-14.6 million for the financial year 2019
Furthermore, based on current knowledge, the Management Board anticipates that sporttotal.tv gmbh will continue the process of internationalising the streaming platform for live sport already operated in Germany. Insofar, further losses of € 2.1 million in connection with the initial full consolidation of Luxembourg-based SPORTTOTAL INTERNATIONAL SA in SPORTTOTAL AG"s consolidated financial statements are to be realised. The negative EBIT originally envisaged in a range of €-12 to -13 million will now amount to around €-14.6 million. The consolidated annual result for 2019 therefore diverges from the Management Board"s previous forecast. The aforementioned consolidated result for the financial year 2019 is preliminary and subject to auditing by the external auditor and examination by the company"s Supervisory Board.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1117911
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1117911 13-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
