DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank sells 30 per cent stake in IT subsidiary Aareon to Advent International
2020. augusztus 14., péntek, 02:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Aareal Bank sells 30 per cent stake in IT subsidiary Aareon to Advent International
Aareal Bank AG has agreed a long-term partnership with financial investor Advent International ("Advent"), to further significantly strengthen the growth momentum of its IT subsidiary Aareon AG. Within the scope of this agreement, Aareal Bank will sell a 30 per cent minority stake in Aareon to Advent. The financial terms of the sale are based on an enterprise value for Aareon of approximately € 960 million. This corresponds to an equity value of approximately € 860 million, leading to a purchase price for the 30 per cent stake of approximately € 260 million, payable in cash. Aareal Bank Group will realise a capital gain of approximately € 180 million from the transaction, which will be recognised in Aareal Bank Group"s consolidated IFRS and regulatory equity, not affecting net income. The transaction requires the approval of Aareal Bank AG"s Supervisory Board. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, primarily related to anti-trust approvals, and is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1118071
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1118071 14-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]