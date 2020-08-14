



DGAP-News: elumeo SE





/ Key word(s): Half Year Results













elumeo SE with significantly improved result in the second quarter

















14.08.2020 / 08:05









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

elumeo SE with significantly improved result in the second quarter

- Positive earnings after income taxes in the second quarter

- Gross profit margin significantly higher

- Web shop posts significant increase in revenue once again

- Forecast for the full year confirmed

Berlin, 14 August 2020 - elumeo SE, the leading European company in the area of electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, was again able to improve its result considerably in the second quarter of financial year 2020 compared to the previous year. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, total segment EBITDA improved from EUR -0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 to EUR +0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, while earnings after taxes rose from EUR -1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 to EUR +0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. "As we announced earlier, we were able to make significant gains in the second quarter thanks to our rapid response to the effects of the pandemic, such as the introduction of a new broadcasting scheme in conjunction with short-time working," said Wolfgang Boyé, Chairman of the Executive Board of elumeo SE. Improved product supply and the implementation of cost-saving measures ensured that the company reached break-even in the second quarter of 2020. The main driver in the second quarter of 2020 was once again the web shop. Its revenue rose by 53% compared to the previous year period. "Although we are pleased with the positive development in the second quarter, we remain cautious in our assessment of the entire financial year to date due to the volatile risk situation and possible negative effects on our supply chains," added Bernd Fischer, CFO of elumeo SE.

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the area of electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry that is produced mainly in India and Thailand. Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and a Smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers primarily coloured gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. elumeo sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates home shopping television stations in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the US.

Contact:

elumeo SE

Gregor Faßbender Menzel

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

e-mail: ir@elumeo.com