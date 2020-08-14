DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Publishing of Half-Year Report 2020
2020. augusztus 14., péntek, 09:12
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms business trend for the first half of 2020
- Operative earnings (EBITDA) at EUR 16.6 million significantly below prior-year
Salzbergen, August 14, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA, ISIN DE000A2E4T77) ended the first half of 2020 with an operating result (EBITDA*) of EUR 16.6 million (first half of 2019: 39.7 million). EBIT amounted to EUR -8.7 million as a result of this year"s higher depreciation (first half of 2019: EUR 18.0 million), Net result attributable to shareholders closed at EUR -13.6 million (first half of 2019: EUR 10.1 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.37. Due to the weaker sales in the second quarter of 2020 - resulting from lower sales volumes - revenues of EUR 441.8 million did not come close to the comparative value of the previous year (first half of 2019: EUR 550.0 million).
Overview of the main key figures:
* Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment
The ChemPharm Sales segment again made the major contribution to earnings. Nevertheless, our international activities recorded lower operating results overall this year at EUR 11.4 million in the first half of the year (H1-2019: EUR 15.2 million). At EUR 150.9 million, sales revenues in the first half of the year were significantly below the previous year (H1-2019: EUR 188.0 million). The ChemPharm Refining segment suffered the most significant losses. Despite the six-month period EBITDA of EUR 7.0 million (1st half of 2019: EUR 22.9 million), there is a noticeable recovery for the refineries from June on. Sales in the segment decreased strongly and reached EUR 276.9 million for the first half of the year (H1-2019: EUR 345.4 million). The Plastics segment generated an almost balanced, compared to the previous year even improved operating result, both at quarterly level and for the first half of 2020. It achieved EUR -0.1 million (H1-2019: EUR -0.4 million). Revenue declined to EUR 18.2 million compared to the previous year (H1-2019: EUR 22.0 million), also as a result of the closings of many car manufacturers and automotive suppliers.
The corona pandemic and its effects hit the company hard in the first half of the year. Fortunately, we were able to record significantly improved sales and earnings figures again at the end of the half year. Despite the uncertainty, there were also more dynamics in sales volumes and customer orders, so that - based on the current state of knowledge - H&R assumes that it may have left the low point behind. Based on the previous expectation of a minimum EBITDA of € 50.0 million, the current framework data nevertheless requires readjustments: H&R currently assumes an EBITDA of a maximum of € 45.0 million.
For detailed statements on current and future business and earnings development, the company refers to the semi-annual report as of June 30, 2020 published today, which can be downloaded from H&R KGaA in the "Publications" area at www.hur.com.
Contact information:
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1118141
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1118141 14.08.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]