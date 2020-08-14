DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.08.2020 / 10:21




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Christoph
Nachname(n): Petri
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006001902


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
2,33 EUR 91641,23 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
2,33 EUR 91641,23 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-12; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Innere Wiener Str. 9

81667 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.ringmetall.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



61951  14.08.2020 


