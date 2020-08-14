DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006001902


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.33 EUR 91641.23 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.33 EUR 91641.23 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Innere Wiener Str. 9

81667 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de





 
