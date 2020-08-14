DGAP-AFR: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2020

Address: https://www.nordlb.de/die-nordlb/investor-relations/berichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2020

Address: https://www.nordlb.com/nordlb/investor-relations/reports/













Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
