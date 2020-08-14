





Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 27, 2020Address: https://www.nordlb.de/die-nordlb/investor-relations/berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 27, 2020Address: https://www.nordlb.com/nordlb/investor-relations/reports/

























