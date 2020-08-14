DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE: Exercise of Call Options
2020. augusztus 14., péntek, 18:19
Exercise of Call Options
Out of the 4,048,432 new shares granted to Thomas Griesel due to the exercise of his call options, he sold 2,106,797 shares, to be in a position to settle the income tax liabilities (up to the highest tax liability applicable) and transaction costs arising from the exercise of the call options and the partial sale and receipt of the new shares, and retains the remaining 1,941,635 new shares. Dominik Richter has not sold any of the new shares but will retain all 3,565,696 new shares granted to him due to the exercise of his call options. Together with his existing HelloFresh shares, Dominik Richter"s total shareholding in HelloFresh after the option exercise amounts to 7,166,507 shares (approx. 4.13% of HelloFresh"s registered share capital). Thomas Griesel"s total shareholding in HelloFresh after the option exercise and the above described sale amounts to 3,040,669 shares (approx. 1.75% of HelloFresh"s registered share capital). The notifications required under mandatory law due to the above-mentioned transactions will be issued within the periods stipulated by mandatory law.
About HelloFresh
HelloFresh SE is the world"s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q2 2020, HelloFresh delivered 149 million meals and reached 4.18 million active customers worldwide. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1118997
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1118997 14.08.2020
