Berlin, 14 August 2020 - The two founders and members of the management board of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh" or "the Company"), Dominik Richter (CEO) and Thomas Griesel (COO) have exercised in aggregate 7,614,128 call options, to avoid letting these options expire in 2021. These call options were granted prior to the Company"s IPO to Dominik Richter and Thomas Griesel in the years 2014 and 2015 as part of a long-term management and key employee incentive program. For the purpose of granting shares to Dominik Richter and Thomas Griesel following exercise of their respective call options, HelloFresh increased its share capital by way of a capital increase out of its existing authorized capital from EUR 165,995,372.00 by EUR 7,614,128.00 to EUR 173,609,500.00 by issuing 7,614,128 new ordinary bearer shares with no par value.

Out of the 4,048,432 new shares granted to Thomas Griesel due to the exercise of his call options, he sold 2,106,797 shares, to be in a position to settle the income tax liabilities (up to the highest tax liability applicable) and transaction costs arising from the exercise of the call options and the partial sale and receipt of the new shares, and retains the remaining 1,941,635 new shares. Dominik Richter has not sold any of the new shares but will retain all 3,565,696 new shares granted to him due to the exercise of his call options. Together with his existing HelloFresh shares, Dominik Richter"s total shareholding in HelloFresh after the option exercise amounts to 7,166,507 shares (approx. 4.13% of HelloFresh"s registered share capital). Thomas Griesel"s total shareholding in HelloFresh after the option exercise and the above described sale amounts to 3,040,669 shares (approx. 1.75% of HelloFresh"s registered share capital). The notifications required under mandatory law due to the above-mentioned transactions will be issued within the periods stipulated by mandatory law.

