





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















14.08.2020 / 18:37









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

DSR Ventures GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Dominik Sebastian

Nachname(n):

Richter

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 3.565.696 Aktien im Rahmen der Ausübung von Call-Optionen (Ausübungspreis beträgt für 2.402.288 der neuen Aktien EUR 1,00 je Aktie und für 1.163.408 der neuen Aktien EUR 1,15 je Aktie)

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1,00 EUR





2402288,00 EUR



1,15 EUR





1337919,20 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1,0489 EUR





3740207,2000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-12; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



