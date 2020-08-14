DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.08.2020 / 18:37




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Dominik Sebastian
Nachname(n): Richter
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Art des Geschäfts


Erwerb von 3.565.696 Aktien im Rahmen der Ausübung von Call-Optionen (Ausübungspreis beträgt für 2.402.288 der neuen Aktien EUR 1,00 je Aktie und für 1.163.408 der neuen Aktien EUR 1,15 je Aktie)
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
1,00 EUR 2402288,00 EUR
1,15 EUR 1337919,20 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1,0489 EUR 3740207,2000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-12; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
61985  14.08.2020 


